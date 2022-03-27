Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. 6,905,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.