Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03). 2,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £112.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.43.
Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)
