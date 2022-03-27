Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

