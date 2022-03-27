All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,063 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

