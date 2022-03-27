Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

