Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS opened at $59.70 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

