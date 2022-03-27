Alliance Global Partners Trims Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Target Price to $15.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 211.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. Agrify has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.
About Agrify (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
