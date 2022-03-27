Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 342.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

LNT traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. 710,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

