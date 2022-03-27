Allworth Financial LP Invests $34,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.96. 863,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,111. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $248.17 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

