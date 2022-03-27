Allworth Financial LP Purchases 630 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,570,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 398,299 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 11,992,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

