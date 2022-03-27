Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

