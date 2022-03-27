Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 160,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 183,165 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

