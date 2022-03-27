Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Altair International alerts:

About Altair International (Get Rating)

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.