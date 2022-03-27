Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Altair International (Get Rating)
