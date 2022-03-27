Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $656,380.44 and $54,644.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00111078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

