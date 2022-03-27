Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $13.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $79,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

