Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

NYSE AMRC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

