American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

