Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.65.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.93% and a negative net margin of 354.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,919 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

