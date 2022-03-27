AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

AMSF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,335. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 227.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

