AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) & Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Head to Head Survey

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos and AmerisourceBergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen $213.99 billion 0.15 $1.54 billion $7.71 20.06

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen 0.73% 543.21% 3.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Cosmos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos and AmerisourceBergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 0 4 3 0 2.43

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus target price of $152.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than Cosmos.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats Cosmos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health, and includes AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, PA.

