Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $17.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.