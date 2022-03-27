Aminex (LON:AEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.18

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 18336355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £37.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
About Aminex (LON:AEX)
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.