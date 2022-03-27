Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

APH traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,890. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

