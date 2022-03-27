Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.01.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
