Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.47 million and the lowest is $163.35 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.23. 1,264,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.