Analysts Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 1,210,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 241,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

