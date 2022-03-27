Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to post $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.18 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

