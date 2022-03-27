Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $9.49 on Thursday, reaching $586.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,026. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

