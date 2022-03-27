Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRLT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.