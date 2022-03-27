Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report $23.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.61 billion and the highest is $23.88 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $435.54. 702,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,964. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

