Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,166.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,061.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

