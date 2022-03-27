Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 217,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

