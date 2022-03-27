Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to post $76.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.16 million. Upland Software posted sales of $73.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $317.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 176,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.