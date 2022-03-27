Analysts Offer Predictions for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

RDSMY opened at $43.64 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

