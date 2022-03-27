Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $85.25

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

