Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $64.40

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.91%.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

