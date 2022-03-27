Analysts Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $102.14

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Popular by 30.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,732. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.