Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $67.19

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,216 shares of company stock worth $14,814,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,173. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

