Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT at $1,718.75

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,736.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STJPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.37) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.