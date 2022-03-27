Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $145.75

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $107.62. 358,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

