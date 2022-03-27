Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $52.20

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 2,516,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.