Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) PT at $126.00

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of USPH opened at $94.64 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

