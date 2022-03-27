Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $50.00

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 344,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $21,644,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

