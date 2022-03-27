Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT at $5,325.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,233.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS WZZZY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

