Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.96 $24.92 million $3.03 9.46 Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.99 $253.37 million $6.25 13.81

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Norwood Financial and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 31.38% 12.40% 1.22% Bank of Hawaii 36.30% 18.06% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Norwood Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Norwood Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.