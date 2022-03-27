Analyzing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get International Money Express alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for International Money Express and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. American Well has a consensus price target of $10.11, indicating a potential upside of 184.02%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than International Money Express.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.20% 43.03% 17.32% American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $459.21 million 1.76 $46.84 million $1.19 17.71 American Well $252.79 million 3.71 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -5.16

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Money Express beats American Well on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.