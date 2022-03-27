AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.10 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and approximately $578,317.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00110779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

