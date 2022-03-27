Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. 40,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,987,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.