Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.76. The company had a trading volume of 857,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,131. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $485.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

