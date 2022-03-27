Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,330,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

